48-Year-Old Man Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

48-Year-Old Man Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office - Thinkstock

A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after drugs were seized during a traffic stop on Hudson Avenue in Guilford.

Cocaine, Fentanyl. Oxycodone, Suboxone and Cash Seized

The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Rolfe from Cambridge was charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking after deputies found cocaine, fentanyl. oxycodone, suboxone and $3,100 in cash.

Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office
loading...

K-9 Detected Narcotics in the Vehicle

Deputy Robert Cook deployed K-9 Sccy to detect the narcotics that led to the search. Rolfe was initially pulled over for vehicle defects and having a suspended driver's license.

Ongoing Investigation

Rolfe was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail. The investigation remains open.

Get our free mobile app

Marvel Actor Yearbook Photos

See what Marvel’s stars looked like in their early years.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: drug trafficking, Guilford
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From