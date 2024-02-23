48-Year-Old Man Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after drugs were seized during a traffic stop on Hudson Avenue in Guilford.
Cocaine, Fentanyl. Oxycodone, Suboxone and Cash Seized
The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Rolfe from Cambridge was charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking after deputies found cocaine, fentanyl. oxycodone, suboxone and $3,100 in cash.
K-9 Detected Narcotics in the Vehicle
Deputy Robert Cook deployed K-9 Sccy to detect the narcotics that led to the search. Rolfe was initially pulled over for vehicle defects and having a suspended driver's license.
Ongoing Investigation
Rolfe was taken to the Piscataquis County Jail. The investigation remains open.
