Pickup Truck Carrying 10 Dogs Crashes with Tractor Trailer on the Turnpike

One man was seriously injured and one dog killed Wednesday morning in a crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit, Maine.

One Man Injured; One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said 38-year-old William Funkhouser of Baker, West Virginia fell asleep at the wheel of his 2021 Toyota Tacoma around 9:30 a.m. traveling northbound. He swerved into the middle lane of I-95 and swiped the semi. The pickup rolled over several times from the impact.

Passenger was Ejected from the Vehicle and Seriously Injured

Funkhouser’s passenger was 23-year-old Jonah Hose, also from Baker, West Virginia. He was ejected from the pickup truck and sustained serious injuries, said Moss. He was taken to the hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The driver of the tractor trailer and Funkhouser were not injured in the incident.

Ten Dogs in the Back of the Pickup Truck - One Dog Died & One Dog Missing

Ten dogs were being transported in the back of the Toyota Tacoma. One of the dogs was found dead. One of the dogs named Whiskey is still missing. Another one of the dogs was found walking around the scene. Moss said, “eight dogs made it to Route 1 in Ogunquit and Wells. Of the recovered dogs one was taken to a local veterinarian. At this time the dogs have been reunited with the driver of the pickup truck.”

The Ogunquit Fire Department posted this phot and info on their Facebook page:

Ongoing Investigation and News Updates

The crash is under investigation. We will update this news story when more information is released and made available.

