Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges

A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee released the information on November 3, 2022.

K9 Brought to the Traffic Stop

Court records show that Maine State Police stopped Churchill on April 5, 2022 for several traffic violations. A drug detection dog was brought to the scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of drugs and Churchill’s vehicle was searched.

Suspected Fentanyl in Floorboard Area of Vehicle

Police found “a large amount of suspected fentanyl or heroin in plastic shopping bags in the back seat floorboard area as well as in a box within arm’s reach of Churchill.”

Lab Tests Confirmed the Packages aa Fentanyl

The results from a lab test confirmed the packages to contain fentanyl. Investigators said, “the quantity of fentanyl seized was consistent with distribution as opposed to a personal use quantity.”

Law Enforcement Working on the Case

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine State Police.

