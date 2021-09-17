4-Year-Old Fires Handgun Left on Dresser, West Bath, Maine

Deputies from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said a 4-year-old boy accidently fired an unsecured handgun in a West Bath home Thursday morning.

The young boy’s stepfather, 24-year-old Stephen Ambrose, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to WABI. The incident happened on New Meadows Road around 8 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The gun was unsecured and left in the parent’s bedroom on a dresser, said investigators. Ambrose had left the room to get the gun’s holster and belt when the boy took the gun and fired a single shot. Officials said the bullet went through a wall and into the neighboring apartment where a tenant was home at the time. Deputies said no one was hurt.

Stephen Ambrose will have a court appearance on misdemeanor charges in January, 2022.

A similar incident happened in West Bath on New Meadows Road back in May of this year. A 2-year-old got a hold of a handgun on the nightstand and fired it.

The mother and father were both wounded. The 22-year-old mom had a leg wound and the 25-year-old dad was hit in the head. The recoil of the handgun hit the 2-year-old in the face. Officials said the injuries were non life threatening. They were all taken to Mid Coast Hospital.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said, “The issue of adults leaving handguns unattended, in the presence of children is a serious problem. Parents have a responsibility to keep their children safe. If you are going to own a gun, be responsible. We encourage gun owners to secure their weapons with gunlocks or keep them in a safe location, away from children.”

