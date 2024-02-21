4 Mattanawcook Academy Girls beat #5 Machias 70-40 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #4 Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Girl's Basketball Team beat the #5 Machias Lady Bulldogs 70-40 on Tuesday night, February 20th in a Class C Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Mattanawcook Academy led 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-24 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter the Lynx outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 to take a 54-34 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mattanawook Academy was led by Addison Cyr with a game-high 28 points. Kaitlyn Thornton finished with 10 points. Julianna Cloukey had a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 17-29 from the free throw line.

Machias was led by Skyler Tinker with 10 points. Maleah Rhodes had 8 points. Justina Smith had a 3-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs were 13-21 from the free throw line.

Machias' season comes to an end with a 18-2 record.

Mattanawcook Academy, now 16-3 will take on #1 Dexter in a Class C semifinal on Thursday night, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Machias Girls 11 13 10 6 40 Mattanawcook Girls 15 18 21 16 70

Box Score

Machias

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Sydney Feeney 0 - - - - Braelyn Avery 0 - - - - Justina Smith 5 1 1 - - Maleah Rhodes 8 2 - 4 4 Felicity Kelley 1 - - 1 2 Skyler Tinker 10 2 - 6 11 Layla Wright 6 3 - - - Kristen Grant 4 2 - - 2 Cassandra Dahl 6 2 - 2 2 Riley Ingalls 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 12 1 13 21

Mattanawcook Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lily Noonan 1 - - 1 2 Natalie Turner 2 1 - - - Julianna Cloukey 6 1 1 1 2 Riley Irish 0 - - - - Navenah De La Cruz 0 - - - - Lauren House 2 1 - - - Jalyn Crosby 1 - - 1 2 Megan House 9 3 - 3 4 Chloe De La Cruz 2 - - 2 4 Emma Ayotte 0 - - - - Lily Wotton 9 4 - 1 4 Kaitlyn Thornton 10 4 - 2 2 Addison Cyr 28 11 - 6 9 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 70 25 1 17 29

Check out the photos from the game.