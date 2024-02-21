#4 Mattanawcook Academy Girls beat #5 Machias 70-40 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#4 Mattanawcook Academy-#5 Machias Quarterfinals February 20, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #4 Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Girl's Basketball Team beat the #5 Machias Lady Bulldogs 70-40 on Tuesday night, February 20th in a Class C Quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Mattanawcook Academy led 15-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-24 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter the Lynx outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 to take a 54-34 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Mattanawook Academy was led by Addison Cyr with a game-high 28 points. Kaitlyn Thornton finished with 10 points. Julianna Cloukey had a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 17-29 from the free throw line.

Machias was led by Skyler Tinker with 10 points. Maleah Rhodes had 8 points. Justina Smith had a 3-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs were 13-21 from the free throw line.

Machias' season comes to an end with a 18-2 record.

Mattanawcook Academy, now 16-3 will take on #1 Dexter in a Class C semifinal on Thursday night, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Machias Girls111310640
Mattanawcook Girls1518211670

Box Score

Machias

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Sydney Feeney0----
Braelyn Avery0----
Justina Smith511--
Maleah Rhodes82-44
Felicity Kelley1--12
Skyler Tinker102-611
Layla Wright63---
Kristen Grant42--2
Cassandra Dahl62-22
Riley Ingalls0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS401211321

Mattanawcook Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lily Noonan1--12
Natalie Turner21---
Julianna  Cloukey61112
Riley Irish0----
Navenah De La Cruz0----
Lauren House21---
Jalyn Crosby1--12
Megan House93-34
Chloe  De La Cruz2--24
Emma Ayotte0----
Lily Wotton94-14
Kaitlyn Thornton104-22
Addison Cyr2811-69
TEAM0----
TOTALS702511729

Check out the photos from the game.

#4 Mattanawcook Academy - #5 Machias Girls Quarterfinals

The #4 Mattanawcook Academy Lynx defeated the #5 Machias Lady Bulldogs 70-40 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 20th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

