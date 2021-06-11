39-Year-Old Man Died in I-95 Crash, Bangor, Maine

State Police say a 39-year-old man was killed early Friday morning, June 11 after his vehicle went off I-95 in Bangor.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash near the Broadway exit shortly after 3:30 AM.

State Police say Anthony Monroe, Sr. of Old Town was traveling south when he struck a guardrail. The vehicle traveled across the highway and struck the concrete barrier in the median. Monroe, who was not wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maine State Police was assisted by the Bangor Police Department and the Bangor Fire Department.

RELATED NEWS:

CARMEL, MAINE, June 7, 2021: A tractor trailer rolled-over in a crash early Monday morning northbound on I-95 in Carmel, Maine.

Maine State Police

Maine State Police said one of the lanes on I-95 will be closed to motorists, Monday, June 7, 2021.

The Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine State Police will keep both of the northbound lanes on I-95 open between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Safety Shannon Moss in.

After 8 a.m. the Maine Department of Transportation and State Police will close the northbound passing lane for an environmental clean-up and recovery of the tractor trailer's cargo. There was no information on the type of material being hauled.

Moss said to expect one lane of traffic in the Carmel area until mid-afternoon until the passing lane is open again to vehicles.

Drivers should plan for extra time during Monday morning’s commute, June 7, 2021.

The accident happened around 3:32 a.m. near mile marker 169. Maine State Troopers have been on the scene investigating the incident.

The tractor trailer driver, 61 year old Donald Leblanc and his passenger, 30 year old Peter Nickerson were taken to Easteren Maine Medical center in Bangor. Police said their injuries were non life threatening. Both men are from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick.

Leblanc reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, Public Information Officer Safety Shannon Moss said. The tractor trailer left the Interstate 95 northbound roadway, struck a ledge, before rolling on it’s side in a ditch.