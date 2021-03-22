Domestic Disturbance and Assault in Haynesville, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance and assault in Haynesville Friday evening.

Investigators say a woman was assaulted in her home and suffered significant injuries prior to fleeing on foot to a neighbor’s home to get help.

Police were searching over the weekend for the suspect, 39-year-old Jeremy Wilson.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office

He is described as 6’2”, approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police believe he may be trying to leave the state.