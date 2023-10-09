A 34-year-old man was sentenced Friday for drug trafficking in Houlton and Bangor.

Drug Trafficking in Houlton and Bangor

Rogelio Rios from Florida received five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Group of Co-Conspirators

Court records said Rios obtained meth from Florida between May 2018 and July 2018 and trafficked the illegal drugs with co-conspirators in Houlton and Bangor.

Meth Seized during Vehicle Search

Police stopped Rios and a passenger in Lincoln on July 12, 2018. Officers searched the vehicle and seized a large amount of meth and suspected drug proceeds of $20,000 cash in a bag.

Prison, Supervised Release and Fine

Rios was sentenced to 60 months in prison and four years of supervised release. He also was fined $5,000 in restitution. He entered a guilty plea on April 27, 20223.

Judge and Investigators

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker in Bangor. The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman