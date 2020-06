Maine State Police are looking for a 31-year-old man after his mother reported him missing on June 8th.

Kurtis Madore has not been seen or heard from after leaving his girlfriend’s mother’s house in Caribou, June 2nd said police.

Madore is described as 5’ 8” and weighing 145 lbs. he has brown eyes and brown hair.

Call 207-973-3700 if you have any information.