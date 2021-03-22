3 Rural Maine Solar Projects get a Nearly $8M Boost

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — A company that operates in Maine is receiving nearly $8 million in federal loans to help develop three solar power projects in rural parts of the state.

ASP2 Rural LLC is slated to receive the money through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program.

Maine’s two U.S. senators say the money will help make forthcoming solar projects in Caribou, Skowhegan and Fairfield possible.

The Caribou and Fairfield projects are nearly 1,000-kilowatt projects and the Skowhegan project is nearly 4,000 kilowatts.