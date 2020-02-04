3 Killed in Machias, Maine; Man Charged with Murder

UPDATE:

A man charged with murder in the wake of three fatal shootings in Down East Maine is scheduled to make a first appearance in court Tuesday.

Police arrested 63-year-old Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield in Machias yesterday afternoon in connection with the deaths of three people from Machias and Jonesport.

Police say the shootings occurred within 45 minutes time at three separate residences. Detectivies say they've recovered the gun they believe was used in the crimes.

The victims have been identified as: 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 33-year-old Samuel Powers and 39-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn.

The Washington County Sheriff's Offices believes Bonfanti knew the victims.

