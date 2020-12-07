3 DHHS Downeast Offices Closed Temporarily on Monday Because of COVID-19

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) offices in Machias, Calais and Ellsworth were closed on Monday, December 7th because an individual associated with these offices tested positive for COVID-19. The offices were closed to the public and employees Monday morning and are expected to reopen tomorrow to ensure continued access to critical benefits and services.

DHHS was informed of the individual's test result Monday morning and notified employees who work in these offices. DHHS has identified employee close contacts of this individual, who was present in these offices last week and is now isolating.

DHHS temporarily closed the offices as a precaution, to allow time for close contacts to be notified and for appropriate cleaning and sanitizing per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Affected employees are working remotely.

In order to abide by privacy requirements, DHHS is limited in releasing further information about this case.