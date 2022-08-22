3 Camps Each For Under $200k In Aroostook County

Ride the water, not the waves of the real estate market

We all know the real estate market has been on a wild ride in the last two years, with prices skyrocketing and inventory levels rising and falling like Maine temperatures in the fall. The price of homes and camps in our area has become a daily conversation at offices, restaurants, and community events.

What's your magic number? $$$$$$

How many times in recent months has a conversation started with "hey did you see how much that home/camp near you sold for?” Earlier in the summer there were countless properties throughout Aroostook County with price tags approaching $500,000. The market is showing a cooldown upon us, however, there are still properties available at a fairly reasonable price point. Today's search pointed me to Scopan Lake. Are you looking for a camp?

A little bit of everything at your disposal at Scopan Lake

Scopan Lake is located between Ashland and Masardis and has long been a favorite place for generations of people in Aroostook County. This lake is centrally located in the County which opens up a lot of options when it comes to hunting season. A lot of the zoned territories are a reasonable drive from Scopan making it a great location during hunting season.

The price tag on these properties can make this a worthwhile investment for anyone looking for a camp. You can walk right into the water of Scopan at this camp. The current list price of $185k with access to water is difficult to beat.

At a price tag of $159,900 this camp gives you a little more space at just over 800 square feet. You can tell the property has been well maintained over time and is move-in ready. With year-round access who says you can't make this your next home?

This camp gives you access to the lake via the stream. A quiet location with privacy and easy access for kayaking and canoeing, makes the $129,000 price tag seem like a bargain.

