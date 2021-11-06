3 Bangor Residents Nabbed with Fentanyl, Meth, & a Stolen Handgun

Drug agents charged three Bangor residents, after seizing drugs and a stolen handgun from a Capehart apartment.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the arrests were the result of a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigation that's been ongoing for the past several months. Agents were looking into the sale of fentanyl and other illicit street drugs from an apartment building on Bolling Drive in Bangor, which included the under-cover purchase of fentanyl from the residence.

Arrested, as a result of the investigation, are:

Douglas Morris, aka Dougie Fresh, 31, Bangor

Christopher Harvey, 48, Bangor

Shannon Jenkins, 45, Bangor

All three were charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs. The charges were elevated to aggravated because of the amount seized and the fact that they were found within 1,000 feet of Griffin Park, which is an area designated by the City of Bangor as a Drug-Free Safe Zone. Douglas Morris is known to Bangor Police, after being convicted of selling oxycodone in the city 11 years ago and sentenced to serve 7 years in federal prison.

Thursday morning, investigators saw Morris exit the Bolling Drive apartment and leave in a vehicle. The car was then stopped by members of the Bangor Police Department and Morris was taken into custody on five outstanding warrants. Found on Morris at the time of his arrest were over $15,000 in cash and approximately 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl.

Drug agents and Bangor Police then went to the Bolling Drive apartment and executed a search warrant. Seized in that search were an additional $15,000 in cash, an additional 13 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 7 ounces of methamphetamine, an assortment of 700 suspected counterfeit pills, and a handgun which had been reported stolen in a Bangor car burglary. Officials say the total street value of the drugs seized in this bust is an estimated $90,000.

All three were transported to the Penobscot County Jail, where bail was set at $50,000 in cash for each of them.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in their community is urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to them, or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411), or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

