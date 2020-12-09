3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Maine

According to New England Cable News, the United States Geological Survey reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in Eastern Maine early Wednesday morning.

The small quake was first reported at approximately 7:30 AM on Wednesday, December 9th.

The epicenter was at Trimble Mountain in Washington County, northwest of Robbinston, a small town near the Canadian border.

At a magnitude of only 3.0, it is not a surprise that only a few people on both sides of the Maine / New Brunswick border reported feeling the quake.

