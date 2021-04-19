27-Year-Old Woman Drowned after Falling in St. Croix River

The Maine Warden Service reports a woman drowned late Saturday night after falling into the St. Croix River below the Baileyville Dam.

Wardens say 27-year-old Felicia Tomah of Indian Township and a friend were walking across the Woodland Pulp Hydro Station catwalk over the river just after 10 p.m. The friend said he looked away for a moment, and when he turned back, Tomah had fallen into the water. After he was unable to reach Tomah from the catwalk, he left to call 911. When he returned, he could not see Tomah in the water.

Several agencies responded and searched until about 2:00 a.m. and resumed the search at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent located Tomah’s body about 4 miles downriver from the dam. Wardens say the body was recovered around 10:00 a.m. and taken first to a funeral home in Calais.

The State Medical Examiner's office is working to verify the cause of death.