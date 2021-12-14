25 Photos of Maine Cats Who Can’t Stay Away From Christmas Trees

If you have cats, you know that the holiday season can be a bit of a struggle. Something about Christmas trees in the house is irresistible to them. Believe it or not, there's an explanation as to why they can't stay away from them.

According to inverse.com, Christmas trees are just giant perches for cats. They love to climb because they are descended from a tree-climbing carnivore called Proailurus that thrived on Earth 25 million years ago.

No matter the reason, when cats see a tree and decide to climb, hide or jump around on it, it can make for a good photo. So I asked my Facebook friends to share pictures of their cats that just cannot stay away from the tree. Some of these photos are cute. Some are like puzzles where to try to find the cat and some aren't even cats, but other pets that love Christmas trees.

