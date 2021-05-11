238 New COVID-19 Cases in Maine and Two New Deaths

According to the Maine CDC's Tuesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 64,446 an increase of 238 since Monday. 47,614 of those cases are confirmed while 16,832 are deemed probable.

Two new deaths were reported of individuals with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 797. 1,906 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 131 are currently hospitalized with 50 in intensive care and 22 on a ventilator.

657,155 Mainers age 16 and older have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 593,909 are fully vaccinated. That equates to approximately 53% of Mainers 16 and older that are fully vaccinated and 58% that have received the first of238 N two doses of the vaccine. Over 1.2 million doses in total have been given to Mainers.

As of May 4, the Maine CDC no longer requires an individual to live in Maine to receive a vaccination, but they still must be age 16 or older.

On April 27, Governor Mills announced that Maine was updating its public health guidance to remove the requirement that people wear face coverings in outdoor settings.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through May 13, allowing Maine to continue to receive federal funding and use available resources to respond to COVID-19.

On March 5, Governor Mills announced a plan to allow businesses to increase their capacity and removed restrictions on those traveling to and from Maine. All New England states no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test or quarantine for 14 days when arriving in Maine. Here's the timeline for relaxing restrictions on number or people allowed in businesses:

For indoor gatherings, the percentage of capacity increased to 50 percent on March 26 and will increase to 75 percent May 24.

For outdoor gatherings, the percentage of capacity increased to 75 percent March 26 and will increase to full capacity starting May 24.

Those businesses that have more capacity under the current policy (50 people for indoor gatherings; 100 people for outdoor gatherings; or 5 people per 1,000 square feet) are permitted to maintain that standard until May 24.

If you have symptoms of the corona virus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.

