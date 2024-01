2024 Class B-C-D Basketball Tourney Schedule at Cross Insurance Center

Want to start making plans to attend Tourney 2024 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to root on your favorite High School Basketball Teams? Here are the Class B, Class C and Class D North schedules.

Friday February 16th

Session 1

4 p.m. #3 B Boys vs. #6 B Boys

5:30 p.m. #2 B Boys vs. #7 B Boys

7p.m. #3 B Girls s. #6 B Girls

8:30 p.m. #2 B Girls vs. #7 B Girls

Saturday February 17

Session 2

9 a.m. #4 B Boys vs. #5 B Boys

10:30 a.m. #1 B Boys vs. #8 B Boys

12 noon #4 B Girls vs. #5 B Girls

1:30 p.m. #1 B Girls vs. #8 B Girls

Session 3

4 p.m. #3 D Boys vs. #6 D Boys

5:30 p.m. #2 D Boys vs. #7 D Boys

7 p.m. #3 D Girls vs. #6 D Girls

8:30 p.m. #2 D Girls vs. #7 D Girls

Monday February 19

Session 4

9 a.m. #4 D Boys vs. #5 D Boys

10:30 a.m. #1 D Boys vs. #8 D Boys

12 noon #4 D Girls vs. #5 D Girls

1:30 p.m. #1 D Girls vs. #8 D Girls

Session 5

4 p.m. #3 C Boys vs. #6 C Boys

5:30 p.m. #2 C Boys vs. #7 C Boys

7 p.m. #3 C Girls vs. #6 C Girls

8:30 p.m. #2 C Girls vs. #7 C Girls

Tuesday February 20

Session 6

4 p.m. #4 C Boys vs. #5 C Boys

5:30 p.m. #1 C Boys vs. #8 C Boys

7 p.m. #4 C Girls vs. #5 C Girls

8:30 p.m. #1 C Girls vs. #8 C Girls

Wednesday February 21

Session 7 (Class B Boys Semifinals)

10 a.m. - Winner #3 B Boys vs. #6 B Boys vs. Winner #2 B Boys vs. #7 B Boys

11:30 a.m. Winner #4 B Boys vs. #5 B Boys vs. #1 B Boys vs. #8 B Boys

Session 8 (Class B Girls Semifinals)

2 p.m. Winner #3 B Girls s. #6 B Girls vs. Winner #2 B Girls vs. #7 B Girls

3:30 p.m. Winner #1 B Girls vs. #8 B Girls vs. Winner #4 B Girls vs. #5 B Girls

Session 9 (Class D Boys Semifinals)

7 p.m. Winner #3 D Boys vs. #6 D Boys vs. Winner #2 D Boys vs. #7 D Boys

8:30 p.m. Winner #4 D Boys vs. #5 D Boys vs. Winner #1 D Boys vs. #8 D Boys

Thursday February 22

Section 10 (Class D Girls Semifinals)

10 a.m. Winner #2 D Girls vs. #7 D Girls vs. Winner #3 D Girls vs. #6 D Girls

11:30 a.m. Winner #1 D Girls vs. #8 D Girls vs, Winner #4 D Girls vs. #5 D Girls

Session 11 (Class C Boys Semifinals)

2 p.m. Winner #2 C Boys vs. #7 C Boys vs. Winner #3 C Boys vs. #6 C Boys

3:30 p.m. Winner 1 C Boys vs. #8 C Boys vs. Winner #4 C Boys vs. #5 C Boys

Session 12 (Class C Girls Semifinals)

7 p.m. Winner #2 C Girls vs. #7 C Girls vs. Winner #3 C Girls vs. #6 C Girls

8:30 p.m. Winner #1 C Girls vs. #8 C Girls vs. Winner #4 C Girls vs. #5 C Girls

Friday February 23

Session 13 (Class B Northern Maine Finals)

6 p.m. Girls Final

7:45 p.m. Boys Final

Saturday February 24

Session 14 (Class D Northern Maine Finals)

1 p.m. Girls Final

2:45 p.m. Boys Final

Session 15 (Class C Northern Maine Finals)

6 p.m. Girls Final

7:45 p.m. Boys Final

State Championship Games

Class B - Cross Center Bangor -Friday March 1 Girls 6:05 p.m. Boys 7:45 p.m.

Class A and AA - Cross Arena Portland - Saturday March 2 Class A Girls 1:05 Boys 2:45 Class AA Girls 7:05 p.m. Boys 8:45 p.m.

Class A Girls 1:05 Boys 2:45 Class AA Girls 7:05 p.m. Boys 8:45 p.m. Class C and D - Augusta Civic Center - Saturday March 2 Class D Girls 1:05 p.m. Boys 2:45 p.m. Class C Girls 7:05 p.m. Boys 8:45 p.m.