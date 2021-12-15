2022 New Music Releases

Guns N’ Roses fans are in for a heck of a year. Two major releases are on tap from the band, along with the fourth solo album by Slash.

The guitarist confirmed plans for an expanded box set celebrating 1991's twin Use Your Illusion albums, which he said was due next summer. Before that, Guns N' Roses are releasing expanded editions of their digital single “Hard Skool” with bonus tracks on CD, vinyl and cassette. 4, meanwhile, extends Slash's nearly decade-long collaboration with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and follows 2018's Living the Dream.

David Bowie's previously unreleased album Toy finally arrives, two decades after its original proposed release. Elsewhere, John Mellencamp's new album Strictly a One-Eyed Jack features three collaborations with Bruce Springsteen.

Jethro Tull are back with The Zealot Gene, after a studio break of nearly two decades. Rock Believer is Scorpions' first LP with former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee. Tears for Fears will release their first album in 17 years, and longtime Joe Bonamassa collaborator Beth Hart is paying tribute to Led Zeppelin.

More information on these and other rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow this continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Jan. 7

David Bowie, Toy

Mary Wilson, The Motown Anthology (2CD set)

Various artists, Oi! The Albums, Vol. 2: The Link Years

Jan. 14

Dream Syndicate, Out of the Grey (expanded 3CD edition)

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Boy Named If

Jan. 21

Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line

John Mellencamp, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack

Waterboys, The Magnificent Seven: 1989-90 (5CD/1DVD box)

Various artists, Revolt Into Style: 1979 (3CD set, with Pretenders, the Jam, the Clash, Squeeze, XTC, Joy Division and others)

Jan. 28

Anthony Phillips [Genesis], Archive Collection Vols. I and II (remastered 5CD clamshell box)

Cheap Trick, The Complete Epic Albums Collection (14CD box)

Faster Pussycat, Babylon: The Elektra Years 1987-1992 (4CD box)

Hawkwind, Sonic Attack (40th anniversary blue vinyl LP/7" single)

Jethro Tull, The Zealot Gene

John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down

Steve Vai, Inviolate

Feb. 4

B.J. Thomas, In Remembrance: Love Songs & Lost Treasures

Prince and The Revolution, Around the World in a Day (reissue)

Various artists, Eddie Piller Presents British Mod Sounds of the 1960s (4CD box, with David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Marc Bolan, Jeff Beck, Small Faces, others)

Feb. 11

Eddie Vedder [Pearl Jam], Earthling

Scorpions, Rock Believer

Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 4

Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa

Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Harold and Maude (expanded 50th anniversary reissue)

Feb. 25

Beth Hart, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Guns N’ Roses, Hard Skool (EP)

Spirit, Twelve Dreams of Dr. Sardonicus (2CD expanded set)

Tears for Fears, The Tipping Point

Various artists, I Love to See You Strut: More '60s Mod, R&B, Brit Soul and Freakbeat Nuggets (The Who, Pretty Things, Small Faces, Manfred Mann, Moody Blues, Yardbirds, Kinks, Zombies, others)

March 4

Lemonheads, It’s a Shame About Ray (30th anniversary expanded edition)

Marillion, An Hour Before It’s Dark

March 11

Bryan Adams, So Happy It Hurts

Georgia Satellites, Lightnin’ in a Bottle: The Official Live Album

March 25

Various artists, Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West (Slash, Zakk Wylde, Dee Snider, Martin Barre, Joe Lynn Turner, Elliot Easton, Robby Krieger, others)

April 8

Jack White, Fear of the Dawn

Jonny Greenwood [Radiohead], Spencer (Soundtrack)

April 15

Mark Knopfler [Dire Straits], The Studio Albums 1996-2007 (6CD box)

April 22

The Waterboys, All Souls Hill

April 29

Ted Nugent, Detroit Muscle

May 27

Liam Gallagher [Oasis], C'mon You Know

June 24

Porcupine Tree, Closure / Continuation

July 22

Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive

TBA / Rumored:

Ace Frehley, Origins, Vol. 3; untitled original project

Adler (untitled, details here)

Alex Lifeson (untitled collaboration with Envy of None, details here)

Bad Company (untitled, details here)

Chris Robinson (untitled, details here)

Extreme (untitled, details here)

George Clinton, One Nation Under Sedation

Jerry Lee Lewis (untitled, details here)

Joe Walsh (untitled, details here)

Journey (untitled, details here)

Kinks (untitled reunion LP, details here)

Krokus (untitled, details here)

Lemmy Kilmister (untitled solo debut, details here)

Mick Mars (untitled solo debut, details here); (untitled John Corabi collaboration, details here)

Neil Young, Ragged Glory (expanded edition); (untitled new album, details here)

Ozzy Osbourne (untitled, details here)

Pink Floyd, Animals (5.1 surround-sound reissue)

Robert Plant (untitled, details here)

Skid Row (untitled, details here)

Steve Perry (untitled, details here)

Todd Rundgren, Space Force

ZZ Top (untitled, details here)