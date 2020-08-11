2021 NAMM Convention Canceled, Going Virtual Instead

Each January, the NAMM Show unites hundreds of music merchants, industry personnel and musicians, showing off new wares for the coming year. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the January 2021 in-person event in Anaheim, California has been canceled with a virtual installment being held in its place.

The week-long event will now launch on Jan. 18 through BelieveInMusic.tv and will offer an interactive marketplace for attendees to peruse the latest instruments, amps and a wealth of other music gear.

Registration is not yet open. However, those wishing to enlist can fill out a form at this location to be notified when registration officially begins.

"While it remains unsafe for us to gather in person in January, Believe In Music week will use new, intuitive technology to connect us all to harness the incredible energy that happens when we come together," began NAMM president and CEO, Joe Lamond, in an official statement.

"With a robust marketplace to launch new products and share your brand story, Believe In Music will also feature networking and matchmaking for our buyers and our sellers, education for all segments of the industry, and live music and concerts," he continued. "And just like at all NAMM events, these activities will raise awareness and financial support to serve our NAMM family across our Circle of Benefits model. Believe In Music week will be a critical step for our industry to help us prepare for the new year and new opportunities."

"If there’s any one common vision, it’s that as a global community, we believe in music. We believe in the future of music and in the future of our industry, and in this moment, we will unite and support music makers around the world," Lamond finished.

For more information, visit the NAMM website.