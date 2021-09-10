2021 Maine Any-Deer Lottery Results Are In – Did You Get One?

Oh it's that time of year bub, Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has release it's results of the 2021 any permits.

If you are a hunter, the any deer permit lottery is a beautiful thing. In essence, just like the titel suggests, during the regular firearm hunting season, and muzzleloader season hunters that score themself a "any deer" permit or a bonus deer permit can hunt an antlerless deer or bucks that have antlers that measure less than 3 inches in length. Keep in mind this permit can not be used during archery season.

The other thing to keep in mind with the "any deer" permit is it is assigned for a particular wildlife management district or WMD but in the lottery you can enter up to 3 areas that you prefer.

If you are hoping to get in on the lottery now, you missed the boat for this season bub. The deadline was last month, August 17th to be exact. But there is always next year.

If you did enter the lottery on time...then what are we waiting for..."CLICK HERE" to be taken to the Maine IFW website where this years lottery winners are now listed.

I always like to check on fiends too, just to see who was lucky and who wasn't. It's kinda like Santa checking his list to see who was naughty and who was nice.

Happy Hunting!

