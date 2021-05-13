Maine’s 2021 Beach to Beacon Goes Virtual. Here Are Some Training Videos To Keep You Inspired

Organizers of the TD Beach to Beacon announced today that the annual race would be virtual in nature for 2021. The race was canceled in 2020. So instead of racing the beautiful course in Cape Elizabeth, you will run your own 10K anytime between July 23rd and August 8th to coincide with the Summer Olympic games. Very cool!

From a TD Beach to Beacon press release today:

"...the design of any in-person 2021 event would have required that we omit most of the features that make the TDB2B10K the celebratory, gala event that people are accustomed to," said David Backer, President of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K. "After talking with members of our medical team and with town public safety officials, it ultimately became clear that the safest decision for our runners, volunteers, and the community is for us to stage only a virtual event in 2021."

When you run your virtual 10K, you can manually submit your time or use the Race Roster Runkeeper app. You can register for the race HERE between June 2nd and August 6th. And don't worry, you'll still get your cool TD Beach to Beacon Nike T-shirt!

Even though it's a bummer not to run this iconic race with thousands of other people, the pressure will be off a bit. Do you think your time will be better running your own course, or will you miss the amazing competitive spirit and roar of the crowd of the actual Beach to Beacon? I will miss the bacon stops, but I certainly won't miss the hills of Shore Road!

So crank up that Olympic theme music and start training. If you have a treadmill, you can train and follow along to this cool interactive app on your smartphone or tablet. If you ever need some inspiration, you can watch this video and re-live all the twists and turns of the real racecourse.

Here's another good course video to trigger your race memories and keep you inspired for your personal 10k.

Or, if you want instant goosebumps, check out this amazing video of race founder and Maine legend Joan Benoit-Samuelson. This will keep you pumped up for the virtual race and keep you hyped up for the real thing in 2022. Long live the TD Beach to Beacon!

