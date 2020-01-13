The Full 2020 Oscar Nominations List Is Here

Awards season is officially in full swing with this morning’s announcement of the 2020 Academy Award nominees. The Oscar class of the year was announced in Los Angeles by Issa Rae and John Cho.

This post will be updated live as the nominees are announced. The winners will be revealed at the 92nd Academy Awards hosted by absolutely no one on Sunday, February 9.

The 2020 Academy Award Nominees

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Animated Feature

Best International Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short Subject

Best Live Action Short Subject
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Best Animated Short
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Production Design

Best Cinematography

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Editing

Best Visual Effects

