2020 Lollapalooza Festival Canceled, Virtual Event Planned

Lollapalooza is the latest concert event to fall victim to the Covid-19 affected summer of 2020. However, organizers are still planning something to mark the occasion, announcing plans setting up a virtual event for the weekend of July 30-Aug. 2.

In an announcement posted at the Lollapalooza website, it was revealed that the annual Chicago-based concert event will not be taking place in Grant Park as has been tradition, but that plans are already underway for Lollapalooza's 30th anniversary in 2021 and organizers are planning plenty of online content for 2020's scheduled weekend. See the full statement below:

We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority. Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can't wait to celebrate with you. It's difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and our incredible community of fans unite. Keep July 30-Aug. 2, 2020 on your calendars we honor our anniversary tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together, around our common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music. The weekend-long virtual event will included performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago, and the festivals's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990's and much more. Full schedule coming next month.

Lollapalooza had yet to announce their 2020 lineup, and will now turn their attention to filling out the virtual weekend of content. Stay tuned to the Lollapalooza website for details of the virtual event.