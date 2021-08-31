$20,000 Reward Offered in Missing Person’s Case, Biddeford, Maine

There’s been a lot of information about the Maine State Police case involving Angel Torres who went missing over 20 years ago in southern Maine.

A reward for information about his disappearance has been offered over time. Just recently, the amount was increased to $20,000 after a Maine businesswoman in Bridgeton, Maine offered an additional $3,500.

Torres was last seen on the night of Friday, May 21, 1999 on South Street in Biddeford, Maine. Through their investigation over 20 years, Maine State Police believe foul play was involved in the disappearance of Angel Torres.

Torres’s parents, Ramona and Narciso Torres, have dedicated themselves to looking for their son over the last two decades. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said his mom and dad have kept their son's memory alive and have pleaded for answers saying, “Someone somewhere knows where our son is.” His parents were made aware of the increase in the reward this week, said Moss.

Lt. Scott Gosselin of the Major Crimes Unit in Southern Maine said “Maine State Police detectives are interested in talking to anyone who has more information about Angel’s disappearance. We are confident that the right information from courageous people in the community is very likely to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family.“

Contact the Maine State Police if you have any information about the disappearance of Angel Torres in Biddeford on May 21, 1999.

This story will be updated as information is made available. Listen on air, online and on the app to our local and state news broadcasts.

