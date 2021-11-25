20 Recipe Ideas for Mainers that use up Thanksgiving Leftovers

It’s the day after Thanksgiving so the very last thing you want to be doing is cooking. Heck, you don’t want to cook for the next few days.

But, you’re also going to get sick of eating the same leftovers for every meal, aren’t you? Fret not, these simple recipes will use up your Thanksgiving leftovers in unique ways that offer different tastes based on the dish.

You worked hard on that stuffing, we don’t want you to have to throw it away.

These 20 recipes may even leave you wishing you had doubled up your batches just for the leftovers. Read through to learn how to make your favorite Ottos-inspired mashed potato pizza or how to throw together your own version of the Market Street Eats Thanksgiving sandwich.

