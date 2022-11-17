20 Must-Have Ornaments for a New England Christmas Tree

The most magical time of year is between Thanksgiving and Christmas for many people in New England and around the world. It's a time to think about others, be kind, and give unselfishly.

There is one other exciting part to the season of giving, and it's decorating. We decorate inside and outside with lights and ornaments, and for many, that includes the tradition of the Christmas tree.

What do people put on their Christmas trees? Lights would be the first thing. The lights can be multi-colored or solid, like white, blue, red, or green. After the lights go the ornaments, ribbons of popcorn, cranberries, actual ribbon, or glittery garland.

Above and beyond all of this decorating is the one big ornament high atop the Christmas tree. Tradition calls for a bright shiny star, but I've used a Santa hat, Red Sox ball cap, very large bold glass ornament, or huge glittery or red bow. All are appropriate in New England, where dreams of a white Christmas dance in our dreams as we approach December 25.

The tree is the epicenter of a family Christmas party or a holiday gathering with friends. The ornaments are a curious thing to look at because no two trees are decorated exactly the same.

The reason for this is that every home collects ornaments that mean something. Everyone's experiences are different, so every tree is decorated differently.

In New England, there are certain ornaments you will find on a majority of Christmas trees, and here are the decorations everyone can relate to as we prepare for another holiday season in the Northeast.

20 Ornaments You'll Find on a New England Christmas Tree These holiday ornaments are common on many Christmas trees in New England. Are they on yours?