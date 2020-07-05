2 Red Sox Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Boston Red Sox' bullpen took a hit, as the Boston Red Sox announced that left handed relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club was able to make that announcement as both players had given the Red Sox permission to disclose their positive tests. Meanwhile this year's expected ace of the staff, Eduardo Rodriguez is not in Boston yet. He was recently exposed to someone who was sick and is waiting for results from his home in Florida before coming to Boston.

Taylor, is quarantining in a hotel in Boston and Hernandez is in Florida, not having made it to Boston. Both players will need 2 negative tests per MLB protocol to be allowed to start summer camp after their positive test.

In other news, former Red Sox, now LA Dodger pitcher David Price announced that he would not be playing in the 2020 season because of fears of the coronavirus. Unless he is deemed "at risk" he will be forfeiting his 2020 salary.

The Red Sox are expected to receive their 2020 schedule of 60 games on Monday, July 6th. We will be broadcasting the 60 games on WDEA AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.