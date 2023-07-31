Maine Police Release the Identities of 2 Fatally Shot in Lewiston

Officials have released the identities of two people who were fatally shot in Lewiston.

When Did This Happen?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says a report came into the Lewiston Police Department shortly after 10:15 Sunday morning of a shooting. When police responded to the Knox Street location in Lewiston, they found one person who died at the scene. A second person was transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.

What Details Do We Know About the Victims?

According to Moss, the two victims were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies. As a result, they have been identified as Mohammed Sheik, 30, of Auburn and Keyt Hussein, 23, of Lewiston.

Both victims died of gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Is There Any Danger to the Public?

Members of the Maine State Police are now working with Lewiston Police to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Officials have not commented on a possible motive but have said that they believe this is an isolated incident, with no known threats to the public.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.