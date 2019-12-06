2 Children in Maine Sent to the Hospital after Ingesting Pot

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police say they're trying to find out how two young children ingested edible marijuana. Lewiston police said children are ages 2 and 4.

They were taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in the city on Monday and later released.

The Sun Journal reports police were still investigating and they had referred the case to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The department has not released information about the case.

Symptoms of marijuana ingestion in young children can include rapid heartbeat and difficulty breathing.