1st Red Sox Spring Training Game is Today – 1 p.m.

Got your Sox on? Tune into the 1st Boston Red Sox Spring Training game of the season today, Sunday, February 28th at 1 p.m.

Yes there may be snow on the ground, and black ice this morning, but it was 70 degrees in Fort Meyers Florida at 7:30 a.m. and the high is expected to be 89 degrees...Perfect baseball weather!

The Red Sox will start the season by sending Nathan Eovaldi to the mound against the Minnesota Twins!

Remember, we can only air the game on the radio, it won't be available online and on our APP because of Major League Baseball licensing.