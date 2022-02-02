$10,000 Reward Offered For Information About 1993 Kittery Murder

The family of Maxine Bitomski is hoping new DNA evidence and a newly issued reward will inspire someone to come forward and bring some closure to the mysterious murder of their grandmother that took place over 30 years ago in Kittery.

Last month, Bitomski's grandchildren held a press conference with Maine State Police explaining that some recently discovered forensic evidence had turned up a new lead on a person of interest in the case, but that no charges had been brought in the unsolved homicide, as of yet.

Since then, an organization called Seacoast Crime Stoppers has offered up a $10,000 reward to anyone that has information about the Bitomski case that leads to an indictment and/or arrest of a suspect.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety and State Police, this organization has been around since 1983 and is funded by members of the Seacoast community.

"Because of that support they have received thousands of tips that have helped law enforcement agencies solve hundreds of crimes. If you have any information about the Maxine Bitomski case please visit https://www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or call 207.439.1199. The reward is eligible for anyone who provides a tip that leads to an indictment or an arrest. "

The body of 73-year old Maxine Bitomski was discovered by her grandson, inside her Kittery home, on January 15th, 1993. An autopsy revealed she died of foul play, although the cause was never released to the public.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Seacoast Crime Stoppers or Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit-1-800-228-0857.

