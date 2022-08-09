Month Long Drug Trafficking Investigation

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the distribution of meth and fentanyl from a St. John Street apartment in Portland, Maine.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Cumberland Task Force and the Portland Police Department have been investigating the case together for the last month. The investigation included the purchase of both meth and fentanyl from the house.

Search Warrant and Multiple Drugs Seized

A search warrant was executed on Monday, August 8, 2022 by the MDEA Agents and officers from the Portland Police Department. The St. John Street apartment was searched and law enforcement found and “seized approximately 180 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine, along with approximately $15,300 in cash suspected to be the proceeds from drug sales.” Officials said the estimated street value of the drugs was close to $35,000.

One Person Arrested and Charged

As a result of the investigation, Sarah Hartley from Portland, Maine was arrested and charged with two counts of Class A Schedule W Drugs. Officials said the aggravating factor was a prior Trafficking conviction. Hartley’s bail was set at $20,000 cash. She was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Assisting Agencies

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was assisted by the Portland Police Department, in addition to the South Portland Police Department.

Continuing Investigation

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said “All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

This MDEA Drug Trafficking news story will be updated when information is made available and released.

