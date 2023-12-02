18-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Shooting Maine Woman

An 18-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after a 32-year-old woman was shot Tuesday in Saco.

18-Year-Old Woman Wanted for Shooting 32-Year-Old Woman

The Maine State Police said Ariana Tito from Biddeford had a warrant for her arrest after she shot Kayla Grant from Saco on Temple Street.

Shooting Suspect Located in Brooklyn, New York

Detectives from the Maine State Police, Saco Police Department, Biddeford Police Department, Old Orchard Police Department, New York City Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, DEA and FBI located Tito in Brooklyn, New York after a weeks-long investigation.

Taken to Rikers Island

She was taken into custody by FBI task force agents on Friday, December 1 and transported to Rikers Island.

Extradition to Maine

“Tito will make her initial appearance in Brooklyn, New York where extradition to Maine will be determined,” Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Shooting Victim in Critical Condition

“Grant remains in critical but stable condition,” said Moss.

