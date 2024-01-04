18-Year-Old Maine Attempted Murder Suspect Is Back from New York
An 18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder in Maine has returned to the state after being arrested in New York.
Who Is the Suspect?
Ariana Tito, 18, of Biddeford is accused of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault in connection with a shooting just over a month ago.
Why Was She Arrested?
Tito is suspected of shooting Kayla Grant, 32, Saco on November 28th, who was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. WGME-TV reports that she is still recovering from her injuries.
The shooting happened at 103 Temple Street in Saco, the same address where a murder suspect was arrested. Lorenze Labonte was taken into custody at his residence the day before Grant was shot, accused of the shooting death of Ahmed Sharif of Lewiston. Sharif's body was found in a Biddeford apartment.
Lorenze Labonte is Ariana Tito's brother.
Officials have not commented on whether the two cases are related or what motivated the shootings.
How Long Was Tito in New York?
Arian Tito has been returned to Maine after being held at Rikers Island in New York for about a month. She was arrested after police located her in Brooklyn on December 1st, 2023. She has been charged but has not yet been indicted by a grand jury.
We'll update this story as more details become available.
