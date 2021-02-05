For any kid of the 70's, 80's and early 90's, shopping malls were everything. A chance to get out of the house and gather with friends. A chance to keep up with the latest fashion trends, grab some new music or books or even get lost for hours in a mall arcade. Today's kids may not even comprehend this, but weekend nights were spent at the mall. It wasn't just malls either, standalone department stores and five-and-dimes permeated Maine for decades and were embraced with love. So let's take a trip down memory lane and look at 16 stores you shopped at in Maine that your kids probably have never even heard of.

15 Stores You Shopped At In Maine But Your Kids Have Never Heard Of