$15 per hour – Northern Light Health to Raise Wages

In a news release on Monday, Northern Light Health announced that its increasing the starting minimum wage to $15 per hour across the organization. The goal of the increase is to retain current workers and to help recruit new employees to the organization.

Paul Bolin, Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer said, "Starting rates of pay are just one component of the rich total compensation package we offer at Northern Light Health. We are proud of the comprehensive benefits package offered to all part time and full-time employees including retirement programs, paid time off, wellness offerings, medical coverage, and opportunities to develop their education and professional careers.

The adjustment in rates have begun within the organization and are expected to be complete by Tuesday, June 1. Bolin added “this is something to be celebrated” when announcing the wage increases. He went on to credit the Northern Light Health leadership team and other staff members who continue to work hard on evaluating compensation and increasing access to services provided by the organization.

The announcement of the increase comes as many Maine employers are struggling to recruit and retain employees. Many experts believe that rapidly rising inflation and unemployment benefits are creating a gap in the work force.

Northern Light Health has over 12,000 team members spread throughout the state. In Aroostook County, Northern Light Health operates the Northern Light AR Gould hospital in Presque Isle, as well as Mars Hill Continuing Care, primary and secondary care practices in the region. To learn more about Northern Light Health, or to search and apply for current openings go to Northern Light Health.