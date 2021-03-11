12 PVC Scholar-Athletes Win $1000 Scholarships [VIDEO]

Photo Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference randomly awarded 12 Joe Paul $1000 Scholarships to 6 Male and 6 Female Scholar-Athletes on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Each member school of the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference nominated 2 males and 2 females. The criteria to be nominated was that they had to be a member of a varsity team in their senior year and that "they met a minimum standard of a 90 average for the first seven semesters or in the top 10% of their senior class.

Funding for these scholarships are through a golf tournament put on by the PVC Athletic Directors.

This presentation is normally done at a March banquet, but due to COVID concerns the announcements of the scholarship winners was done virtually. You can see the announcements here with each Athletic Director speaking to their qualifications

Congratulations to all who were nominated. Here are all the nominees

Males 
Bangor Christian    Tyler Libby
Bangor Christian    Kaeden Robert
Bangor High School    James Fahey
Bangor High School    Andrew Szwez
Brewer High School    Kody Doak
Brewer High School    Finn Wardwell
Bucksport High School    Julian Shook
Bucksport High School    Gabe Stegner
Calais High School    John Turner
Calais High School    Tony Dana
Caribou High School    Jordan Duplessie
Caribou High School    Brady Miller
Central High School    Matthew Albert
Central High School    Liam Velgouse
Deer Isle Stonington HS    Mason Woodman
Deer Isle Stonington HS    Jacob Gell
Dexter Regional HS    Robbie Dorman
Dexter Regional HS    Parker Ponte
Ellsworth High School    Bryce Carter
Ellsworth High School    Nate Smith
Foxcroft Academy    Caleb Fockens
Foxcroft Academy    Hunter Kemp
George Stevens Academy    Nate Dauk
George Stevens Academy    Franklin Sealander
Greenville High School    Andrew Pierce
Hampden Academy    Liam Castrucci
Hampden Academy    Harry Willard
Hermon High School    Brady Reed
John Bapst Memorial HS    Dominic Needham
John Bapst Memorial HS    Charles Fussell
Lee Academy    Alessio Zanotta
Lee Academy    Davide Zanotta
Machias Memorial HS    Jason Weaver
Mattanawcook Academy    Thomas Ireland
MDI High School    Ponce Saltysiak
MDI High School    Samuel Mitchell
Narraguagus High School    Brantley Kane
Narraguagus High School    Zane Strout
Old Town High School    Tanner Evans
Old Town High School    Casey Downs
Orono High School    Zack Dill
Orono High School    Thorin Saucier
Penobscot Valley HS    Emma Buck
Penobscot Valley HS    William Brown
Penquis Valley HS    Zakary Mills
Picataquis Community HS    Colby Chadwick
Presque Isle High School    Cameron Levasseur
Presque Isle High School    Jude Mosher
Schenck High School    Macy Dishon
Schenck High School    Madison Wallace
Stearns High School    Gabriel Benson
Stearns High School    Aaron Gamble
Sumner Memorial HS    Samuel Bunch
Sumner Memorial HS    Logan Carter
Washington Academy    Morgan Schwinn
Washington Academy    Sophie Bragg
Shead High School    Jacob Cook
Shead High School    Jonathan Sutton

Female

Bangor High School    Meaghan Caron
Bangor High School    Naomi Noack
Brewer High School    Claire Warmuth
Brewer High School    Dominique Ouellette
Bucksport High School    Addie Morrison
Bucksport High School    Britney Bussey
Calais High School    Hannah Gadway
Calais High School    Sophia McVicar
Caribou High School    Madison Zeigler
Caribou High School    Emily Collins
Central High School    Tabitha McClure
Central High School    American Noonan
Deer Isle Stonington HS    Kaylee Morey
Deer Isle Stonington HS    Rylee Eaton
Dexter Regional HS    Peyton Grant
Dexter Regional HS    Avery Herrick
Ellsworth High School    Sara Shea
Ellsworth High School    Kayla Duhaime
Foxcroft Academy    May Horton
Foxcroft Academy    Mimi Cameron
George Stevens Academy    Grace Broughton
George Stevens Academy    Sophie Peasley
Greenville High School    Jessica Cobb
Greenville High School    Madison Kane
Greenville High School    Katherine Worster
Hampden Academy    Eliza Parker
Hampden Academy    Libby Hughes
Hermon High School    Torria Wittmer
Hermon High School    Riley Perry
John Bapst Memorial HS    Jaymie Sidaway
John Bapst Memorial HS    Gillian Skehan
Lee Academy    Alexis Delaite
Lee Academy    Quie Siegfried
Machias Memorial HS    Kendra Johnson
Mattanawcook Academy    Caitlyn Beyenberg
Mattanawcook Academy    Maddy Noble
Mattanawcook Academy    Esther Susen
MDI High School    Olivia Johnson
MDI High School    Sage Dentremont
Narraguagus High School    Riley Grant
Narraguagus High School    Anna Strout
Old Town High School    Madyson Redding
Old Town High School    Cathryn Archer
Orono High School    Anna Drinkert
Orono High School    Julia White
Penquis Valley HS    Courtney Rouleau
Penquis Valley HS    Joslyn Black
Penquis Valley HS    Salena Goodine
Picataquis Community HS    Meagan Lemieux
Picataquis Community HS    Willow Sandy
Presque Isle High School    Meg Casavant
Presque Isle High School    Julianna Morningstar
Schenck High School    Regan Currie
Schenck High School    Isaac Adams
Stearns High School    Maisey Girsa
Stearns High School    Grace Murray
Sumner Memorial HS    Riley Flubacher
Sumner Memorial HS    Kaitlin Beal
Washington Academy    Sam Perkins
Washington Academy    Tabor Helton
Shead High School    Ryleigh Andrews
Shead High School    Maleeka Barnes

 

Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top