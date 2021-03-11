12 PVC Scholar-Athletes Win $1000 Scholarships [VIDEO]
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference randomly awarded 12 Joe Paul $1000 Scholarships to 6 Male and 6 Female Scholar-Athletes on Thursday, March 11, 2021
Each member school of the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference nominated 2 males and 2 females. The criteria to be nominated was that they had to be a member of a varsity team in their senior year and that "they met a minimum standard of a 90 average for the first seven semesters or in the top 10% of their senior class.
Funding for these scholarships are through a golf tournament put on by the PVC Athletic Directors.
This presentation is normally done at a March banquet, but due to COVID concerns the announcements of the scholarship winners was done virtually. You can see the announcements here with each Athletic Director speaking to their qualifications
Congratulations to all who were nominated. Here are all the nominees
Males
Bangor Christian Tyler Libby
Bangor Christian Kaeden Robert
Bangor High School James Fahey
Bangor High School Andrew Szwez
Brewer High School Kody Doak
Brewer High School Finn Wardwell
Bucksport High School Julian Shook
Bucksport High School Gabe Stegner
Calais High School John Turner
Calais High School Tony Dana
Caribou High School Jordan Duplessie
Caribou High School Brady Miller
Central High School Matthew Albert
Central High School Liam Velgouse
Deer Isle Stonington HS Mason Woodman
Deer Isle Stonington HS Jacob Gell
Dexter Regional HS Robbie Dorman
Dexter Regional HS Parker Ponte
Ellsworth High School Bryce Carter
Ellsworth High School Nate Smith
Foxcroft Academy Caleb Fockens
Foxcroft Academy Hunter Kemp
George Stevens Academy Nate Dauk
George Stevens Academy Franklin Sealander
Greenville High School Andrew Pierce
Hampden Academy Liam Castrucci
Hampden Academy Harry Willard
Hermon High School Brady Reed
John Bapst Memorial HS Dominic Needham
John Bapst Memorial HS Charles Fussell
Lee Academy Alessio Zanotta
Lee Academy Davide Zanotta
Machias Memorial HS Jason Weaver
Mattanawcook Academy Thomas Ireland
MDI High School Ponce Saltysiak
MDI High School Samuel Mitchell
Narraguagus High School Brantley Kane
Narraguagus High School Zane Strout
Old Town High School Tanner Evans
Old Town High School Casey Downs
Orono High School Zack Dill
Orono High School Thorin Saucier
Penobscot Valley HS Emma Buck
Penobscot Valley HS William Brown
Penquis Valley HS Zakary Mills
Picataquis Community HS Colby Chadwick
Presque Isle High School Cameron Levasseur
Presque Isle High School Jude Mosher
Schenck High School Macy Dishon
Schenck High School Madison Wallace
Stearns High School Gabriel Benson
Stearns High School Aaron Gamble
Sumner Memorial HS Samuel Bunch
Sumner Memorial HS Logan Carter
Washington Academy Morgan Schwinn
Washington Academy Sophie Bragg
Shead High School Jacob Cook
Shead High School Jonathan Sutton
Female
Bangor High School Meaghan Caron
Bangor High School Naomi Noack
Brewer High School Claire Warmuth
Brewer High School Dominique Ouellette
Bucksport High School Addie Morrison
Bucksport High School Britney Bussey
Calais High School Hannah Gadway
Calais High School Sophia McVicar
Caribou High School Madison Zeigler
Caribou High School Emily Collins
Central High School Tabitha McClure
Central High School American Noonan
Deer Isle Stonington HS Kaylee Morey
Deer Isle Stonington HS Rylee Eaton
Dexter Regional HS Peyton Grant
Dexter Regional HS Avery Herrick
Ellsworth High School Sara Shea
Ellsworth High School Kayla Duhaime
Foxcroft Academy May Horton
Foxcroft Academy Mimi Cameron
George Stevens Academy Grace Broughton
George Stevens Academy Sophie Peasley
Greenville High School Jessica Cobb
Greenville High School Madison Kane
Greenville High School Katherine Worster
Hampden Academy Eliza Parker
Hampden Academy Libby Hughes
Hermon High School Torria Wittmer
Hermon High School Riley Perry
John Bapst Memorial HS Jaymie Sidaway
John Bapst Memorial HS Gillian Skehan
Lee Academy Alexis Delaite
Lee Academy Quie Siegfried
Machias Memorial HS Kendra Johnson
Mattanawcook Academy Caitlyn Beyenberg
Mattanawcook Academy Maddy Noble
Mattanawcook Academy Esther Susen
MDI High School Olivia Johnson
MDI High School Sage Dentremont
Narraguagus High School Riley Grant
Narraguagus High School Anna Strout
Old Town High School Madyson Redding
Old Town High School Cathryn Archer
Orono High School Anna Drinkert
Orono High School Julia White
Penquis Valley HS Courtney Rouleau
Penquis Valley HS Joslyn Black
Penquis Valley HS Salena Goodine
Picataquis Community HS Meagan Lemieux
Picataquis Community HS Willow Sandy
Presque Isle High School Meg Casavant
Presque Isle High School Julianna Morningstar
Schenck High School Regan Currie
Schenck High School Isaac Adams
Stearns High School Maisey Girsa
Stearns High School Grace Murray
Sumner Memorial HS Riley Flubacher
Sumner Memorial HS Kaitlin Beal
Washington Academy Sam Perkins
Washington Academy Tabor Helton
Shead High School Ryleigh Andrews
Shead High School Maleeka Barnes