12 PVC Scholar-Athletes Win $1000 Scholarships [VIDEO]

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference randomly awarded 12 Joe Paul $1000 Scholarships to 6 Male and 6 Female Scholar-Athletes on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Each member school of the Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference nominated 2 males and 2 females. The criteria to be nominated was that they had to be a member of a varsity team in their senior year and that "they met a minimum standard of a 90 average for the first seven semesters or in the top 10% of their senior class.

Funding for these scholarships are through a golf tournament put on by the PVC Athletic Directors.

This presentation is normally done at a March banquet, but due to COVID concerns the announcements of the scholarship winners was done virtually. You can see the announcements here with each Athletic Director speaking to their qualifications

Congratulations to all who were nominated. Here are all the nominees

Males

Bangor Christian Tyler Libby

Bangor Christian Kaeden Robert

Bangor High School James Fahey

Bangor High School Andrew Szwez

Brewer High School Kody Doak

Brewer High School Finn Wardwell

Bucksport High School Julian Shook

Bucksport High School Gabe Stegner

Calais High School John Turner

Calais High School Tony Dana

Caribou High School Jordan Duplessie

Caribou High School Brady Miller

Central High School Matthew Albert

Central High School Liam Velgouse

Deer Isle Stonington HS Mason Woodman

Deer Isle Stonington HS Jacob Gell

Dexter Regional HS Robbie Dorman

Dexter Regional HS Parker Ponte

Ellsworth High School Bryce Carter

Ellsworth High School Nate Smith

Foxcroft Academy Caleb Fockens

Foxcroft Academy Hunter Kemp

George Stevens Academy Nate Dauk

George Stevens Academy Franklin Sealander

Greenville High School Andrew Pierce

Hampden Academy Liam Castrucci

Hampden Academy Harry Willard

Hermon High School Brady Reed

John Bapst Memorial HS Dominic Needham

John Bapst Memorial HS Charles Fussell

Lee Academy Alessio Zanotta

Lee Academy Davide Zanotta

Machias Memorial HS Jason Weaver

Mattanawcook Academy Thomas Ireland

MDI High School Ponce Saltysiak

MDI High School Samuel Mitchell

Narraguagus High School Brantley Kane

Narraguagus High School Zane Strout

Old Town High School Tanner Evans

Old Town High School Casey Downs

Orono High School Zack Dill

Orono High School Thorin Saucier

Penobscot Valley HS Emma Buck

Penobscot Valley HS William Brown

Penquis Valley HS Zakary Mills

Picataquis Community HS Colby Chadwick

Presque Isle High School Cameron Levasseur

Presque Isle High School Jude Mosher

Schenck High School Macy Dishon

Schenck High School Madison Wallace

Stearns High School Gabriel Benson

Stearns High School Aaron Gamble

Sumner Memorial HS Samuel Bunch

Sumner Memorial HS Logan Carter

Washington Academy Morgan Schwinn

Washington Academy Sophie Bragg

Shead High School Jacob Cook

Shead High School Jonathan Sutton

Female

Bangor High School Meaghan Caron

Bangor High School Naomi Noack

Brewer High School Claire Warmuth

Brewer High School Dominique Ouellette

Bucksport High School Addie Morrison

Bucksport High School Britney Bussey

Calais High School Hannah Gadway

Calais High School Sophia McVicar

Caribou High School Madison Zeigler

Caribou High School Emily Collins

Central High School Tabitha McClure

Central High School American Noonan

Deer Isle Stonington HS Kaylee Morey

Deer Isle Stonington HS Rylee Eaton

Dexter Regional HS Peyton Grant

Dexter Regional HS Avery Herrick

Ellsworth High School Sara Shea

Ellsworth High School Kayla Duhaime

Foxcroft Academy May Horton

Foxcroft Academy Mimi Cameron

George Stevens Academy Grace Broughton

George Stevens Academy Sophie Peasley

Greenville High School Jessica Cobb

Greenville High School Madison Kane

Greenville High School Katherine Worster

Hampden Academy Eliza Parker

Hampden Academy Libby Hughes

Hermon High School Torria Wittmer

Hermon High School Riley Perry

John Bapst Memorial HS Jaymie Sidaway

John Bapst Memorial HS Gillian Skehan

Lee Academy Alexis Delaite

Lee Academy Quie Siegfried

Machias Memorial HS Kendra Johnson

Mattanawcook Academy Caitlyn Beyenberg

Mattanawcook Academy Maddy Noble

Mattanawcook Academy Esther Susen

MDI High School Olivia Johnson

MDI High School Sage Dentremont

Narraguagus High School Riley Grant

Narraguagus High School Anna Strout

Old Town High School Madyson Redding

Old Town High School Cathryn Archer

Orono High School Anna Drinkert

Orono High School Julia White

Penquis Valley HS Courtney Rouleau

Penquis Valley HS Joslyn Black

Penquis Valley HS Salena Goodine

Picataquis Community HS Meagan Lemieux

Picataquis Community HS Willow Sandy

Presque Isle High School Meg Casavant

Presque Isle High School Julianna Morningstar

Schenck High School Regan Currie

Schenck High School Isaac Adams

Stearns High School Maisey Girsa

Stearns High School Grace Murray

Sumner Memorial HS Riley Flubacher

Sumner Memorial HS Kaitlin Beal

Washington Academy Sam Perkins

Washington Academy Tabor Helton

Shead High School Ryleigh Andrews

Shead High School Maleeka Barnes