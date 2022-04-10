12 Animals That You Can’t Keep As Pets in Maine

Cute, cuddly and lovable. That's what we all think of when it comes to having a pet in our home. Cats, dogs, birds, and fish always top the list, but here in Maine, people share their space with all kinds of amazing creatures. From snakes to goats, turtles, and tarantulas, every one of them has a certain charm.

But before you think about bringing a new pet into your family, you should know that Maine does have rules against keep certain animals as pets.

According to TheSprucePets.com, there are at least 12 different animals that you're not allowed to keep as pets in Maine without breaking the law. According to Maine.gov, if you're found in possession of any one of these wild animals, you could face a stiff fine of up to $500.

Beyond the hit to your wallet, some of the animals of this list are just outright dangerous or intrusive. Besides, some of them can be spotted in the wild on a simple hike or at one of Maine's wildlife parks. Keep your wallet intact and give a good home to a nice cat or dog instead, as we take a look at a dozen animals that you can't keep as pets in Maine.

