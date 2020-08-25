10-Year-Old Dies in Minivan Crash, Bangor, Maine

Police say a 10-year-old child has died from injuries sustained in a minivan crash in Bangor Saturday evening.

Three people were injured when a van driven by 49-year-old Stephen Fiddie of Hermon struck a building on Harlow street.

Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said all three were taken to a hospital, and 10-year-old Micah Fiddie, of Levant, later died from his injuries.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.