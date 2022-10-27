10 Weird Vehicles You Might Be Shocked to See on I-95 in New England

I was driving down I-95 South last week, and all of the sudden to my right, I see something I have never seen before on the highway. It looked familiar, and yes, I had seen it before, but not actually driving. Oh, and it looked like my boots.

When I saw the L.L. Bean Bootmobile, it was stationary and at the Retail Store in Freeport, Maine. I had never seen it actually driving down a road, and it startled, yet excited me. It was like the Bootmobile was a celebrity, and I was giddy to drive alongside it on the highway.

Ginny Rogers

That incident made me think about other vehicles that would create a stir if you saw them driving along on the highway. I think we all would have an "oh that's so cool" moment if we saw anything other than the ordinary driving across from or beside us.

The next vehicle that came to my mind was the Oscar Meyer Wiener Mobile, which was just in Gorham, Maine, and scheduled to be at the Hooksett, New Hampshire, Walmart on Friday, October 28 from 12-4 pm.

Oscar Meyer Wiener Mobile via Facebook

The Wiener Mobile has been around since I was a little kid, and it's always been an attraction. Now, there's a swag shop where you can purchase a wiener mobile hat, plush toy, or die-cast Hot Wheels wiener mobile. With every order, you get a wiener mobile whistle.

Have I died and gone to heaven? These cars are so cool.

From there, we go to the really weird vehicles that only the most creative people can dream up. So, let's take a look at some of our favorites that could be driving down I-95 at any given moment.

10 of the Weirdest Vehicles You Might See on the Highway These vehicles are just so cool, and you could spot them in New England at any time.