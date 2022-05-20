It's 6,672 square miles, contains 2 cities, 53 towns, 9 plantations, and 112 unorganized townships, and feels like a state of its own. Welcome to Aroostook County, Maine.

Get our free mobile app

10 Ways Aroostook County Is Unlike Anywhere Else In Maine Far from the hustle and bustle of southern Maine, many miles further up I-95 from what flatlanders call "Northern Maine," is Aroostook County. It's a unique part of Maine, that at times, can feel like a whole different state. Here are 10 things that make Aroostook Country unlike anywhere else in Maine.

Here's 10 Things That A Real Mainer Would Have

Do you have our free app yet? If you don't, give it a try. It lets you listen to us anywhere. You can hear all your favorite songs, plus keep up with everything going on in our area. If you want, we'll even send you alerts when something new happens. There are prizes to win and fun to be had. Just enter your mobile number in the box below, and we'll shoot you a link so you won't miss a thing.