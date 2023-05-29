10 Things You Aren&#8217;t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash.

There's actually a handful of items that you can't simply dispose of in the trash or even at your local dump. Instead, Maine has designated certain waste facilities as the only places where household hazardous materials can be tossed out: the Environmental Depot in Lewiston and the Riverside Recycling Facility in Portland. Sorry to folks in those counties, cause these two facilities cover the entire state.

What exactly is a household hazardous material? According to the Environmental Protection Agency, hazardous household materials are anything that can catch fire, react, or explode under certain circumstances. Not only that, but anything that can corrode and potentially poison the soil is also considered hazardous.

So, have you been throwing away things that you aren't allowed to in Maine? Here are 10 things you need to dispose of differently.

10 Things You Aren't Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

From batteries to big screen TVs, here are 10 household things that you aren't allowed to throw away in the trash

